Insider Buying: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Acquires $17,706.50 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson acquired 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $17,706.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael James Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Michael James Carlson sold 35,269 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $77,239.11.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,547.84.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $305.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 360,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 296,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,193 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.