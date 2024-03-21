Insider Buying: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,935,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

