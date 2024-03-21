Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Sells $908,734.44 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

AKAM stock opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $129.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,985 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,775 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.