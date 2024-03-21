Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells 22,802 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance
Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $324.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $452.00.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.