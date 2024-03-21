Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells 22,802 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $324.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,291,000. Dalal Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

