Insider Selling: Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Free Report) insider Trent Spry sold 2,000,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,210.53).

Trent Spry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Trent Spry sold 2,648,342 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$29,131.76 ($19,165.63).

About Blue Star Helium

Blue Star Helium Limited engages in helium exploration, development, and production business in North America. The company was formerly known as Big Star Energy Limited and changed its name to Blue Star Helium Limited in April 2020. Blue Star Helium Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

