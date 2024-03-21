Insider Selling: Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Free Report) insider Trent Spry sold 2,000,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,210.53).
Trent Spry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Trent Spry sold 2,648,342 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$29,131.76 ($19,165.63).
Blue Star Helium Price Performance
About Blue Star Helium
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Star Helium
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.