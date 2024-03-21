Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 720,112 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 720,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total transaction of $77,440,844.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,871,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $60,457,613.40.

On Wednesday, March 13th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $8,490,801.90.

On Monday, March 4th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

