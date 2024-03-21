Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $10,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,128,911.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 12th, Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06.

Elastic Trading Up 1.6 %

ESTC stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86. Elastic has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

