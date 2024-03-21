Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $10,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,128,911.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06.
Elastic Trading Up 1.6 %
ESTC stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86. Elastic has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Elastic
Institutional Trading of Elastic
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- What are earnings reports?
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.