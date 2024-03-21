Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 1,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $24,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,501.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarek Ahmad Betti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 998 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $24,301.30.

NYSE FDP opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

