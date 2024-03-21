Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00.

Greif Price Performance

GEF traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $65.80. 182,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Greif during the first quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

