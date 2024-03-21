Insider Selling: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Sells 8,225 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence C. Karlson sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $501,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,548.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 247,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,772. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

