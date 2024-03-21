Insider Selling: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Sells 1,213 Shares of Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.42. 51,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,637 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 211,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

