Insider Selling: Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Sells 15,444 Shares of Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crossley sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,644 ($20.93), for a total value of £253,899.36 ($323,232.79).

Mark Crossley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Mark Crossley sold 10,549 shares of Indivior stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.59), for a total value of £170,577.33 ($217,157.64).

Indivior Price Performance

LON INDV opened at GBX 1,607 ($20.46) on Thursday. Indivior PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,125 ($14.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,938 ($24.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,474.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,468.96. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160,700.00, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

