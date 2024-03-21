Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells $21,654.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $21,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.34.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on IP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.