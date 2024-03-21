Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

MRVL stock opened at $65.54 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

