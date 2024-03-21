Insider Selling: SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SKYW stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 394,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 282.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 383,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 370,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

