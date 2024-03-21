Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells 11,742 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Ragy Thomas sold 1,314 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $17,029.44.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

