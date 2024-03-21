Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells 27,859 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 4th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 900 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $10,935.00.

NYSE CXM opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

