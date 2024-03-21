Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells 27,859 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 900 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $10,935.00.
NYSE CXM opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
