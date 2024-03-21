Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells 417 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

