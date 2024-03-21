Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells 1,338 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $58.84.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Andersons

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Andersons by 126.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Andersons

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.