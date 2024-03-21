Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $34.91

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.91, but opened at $36.92. Intapp shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 386,090 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Intapp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,595,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $392,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,934,604.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,595,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,203,663 shares of company stock worth $262,434,904. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

