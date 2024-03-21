Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 33,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,784,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,039,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.