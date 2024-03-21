Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

