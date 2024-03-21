International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Insider Sells $500,781.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IMXI opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $26.71.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

