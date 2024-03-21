Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,016,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,664,000 after acquiring an additional 744,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 168,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,924. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

