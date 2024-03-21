Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ERTH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $235.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

