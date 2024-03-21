Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 11,342 Shares

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $115,801.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,826,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,857,492.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,787 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $18,120.18.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 863 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,724.93.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,028 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $132,364.48.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,926 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $149,558.52.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VPV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 5,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,930. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 790,187 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 116,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 105,617 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 87,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $711,000.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.