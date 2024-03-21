Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.79

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.79 and last traded at $167.68, with a volume of 420960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average is $151.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

