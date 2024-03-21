Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,592 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 252,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,185. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

