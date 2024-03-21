Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.11

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 3609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $876.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

