Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,262 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 201% compared to the average volume of 1,415 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 11,550.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 123.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCGN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 8,389,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,444. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

