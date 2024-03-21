IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

