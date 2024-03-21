Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 127.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.