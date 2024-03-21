iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,237% from the previous session’s volume of 6,595 shares.The stock last traded at $62.36 and had previously closed at $62.11.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.