iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.71

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 22038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 979,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 764,806 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 190,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.