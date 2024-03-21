iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 9,611,435 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

