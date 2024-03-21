iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,457,720 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

