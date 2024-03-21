iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $526.42. 687,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,741. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $526.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

