iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.25

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 21389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

