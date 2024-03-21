iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 16.3% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. 5,997,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

