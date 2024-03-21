iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 293,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 579,374 shares.The stock last traded at $25.01 and had previously closed at $25.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.