iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.03

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.03 and last traded at $72.03, with a volume of 1183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $869.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

