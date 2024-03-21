iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $54.10. 3,631,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

