iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EEM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $41.17. 19,139,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,667,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

