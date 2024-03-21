iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

