iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Trimmed by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.