iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $207.92. 31,496,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,094,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.