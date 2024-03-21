iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $197.44. 102,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $132.74 and a 1-year high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

