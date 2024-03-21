iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.96. 2,898,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,284. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

