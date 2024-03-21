iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $184.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

