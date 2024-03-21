iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.68. 338,102 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.